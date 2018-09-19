Bengali OTT platform Hoichoi to add 100 hours of original content, explore international markets

To connect with Bengali speaking audiences across the globe, Hoichoi, the only dedicated regional over-the-top (OTT) Bengali platform, will offer hundred-plus hours of fresh original content.

Hoichoi, which marks its first anniversary streamed over 40 lakh hours of content during the year. Of the fresh content of hundred hours, the platform owned by Kolkata-based SVF Entertainment will have 30 original shows and 12 original films.

Anniversary resolutions also include a plan to double the overall content library to approximately 2,800 hours in the next one year by adding 200 Bengali movies out of which 12 will premiere digitally on Hoichoi.

Also, with waters tested in the homeland, Hoichoi is now taking the platform beyond borders to markets like Bangladesh and the Middle East.

“We had also stated that Hoichoi wants to cater to the 250 million plus Bengalis living worldwide and expanding our footprint into Bangladesh and the Middle East is an important step in that direction. These are markets with a potential of more than 180 million customers,” said Vishnu Mohta, Co-Founder, Hoichoi.

While expansion into Bangladesh through local payment gateways, is a natural decision to reach a wider audience, entry into the Middle East is aimed at connecting with the huge migrant Bengali population living in the Arabian Peninsula nation.

Fresh content with local flavour would also be created for the new markets. “We will soon launch Dhaka Metro our first web series for the Bangladesh audience, which will be directed by Amitabh Reza Chaudhuri - Bangladesh’s award-winning director,” Mohta added.

Some of the original shows on the platform will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Arabic for expanding the reach.

About 40 per cent of Hoichoi’s audience is from non-urban areas and to keep it simpler for the crowd there the platform has added a first to its credit. It has started an offline payment option to help reach the masses in Tier II and Tier III cities. One can simply purchase the Hoichoi top-up cards available from the nearest retailer.

“We are also adopting the AD-Free SVoD model. In yet another first in the Bengali entertainment space, we are now introducing the ‘pay per view’ feature as part of the TVoD model. We will be releasing movies on Hoichoi very soon after their theatrical release and the viewers will have the option to pay for the content on an a-la-carte basis,” said Shrikant Mohta, director and co-founder at Hoichoi.