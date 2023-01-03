BDR Pharmaceutical launches generic drug for treating prostate cancer in India

BDR Pharmaceutical on Tuesday said it has launched its generic version of Apalutamide, used in the treatment of prostate cancer, in India.

The drug has been launched under the brand APATIDE in India to treat both metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer as well as non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, the company said in a statement.

The product will be available at 60 mg strength in two packs of 60 tablets and 120 tablets.

BDR Group Director Business Development Raheel Shah said that the launch of APATIDE is "testimony towards our commitment in providing access to affordable medicines without compromising patients' safety as well as qualitative standards".

The company is a manufacturer of cancer medicines in India and a niche player in manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients and new age formulations.