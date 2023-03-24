BBC Documentary: Several students manhandled, 'detained' during protest over DU action, alleges AISA

Representative image

Several students protesting against the debarment of two students over the screening of the controversial BBC documentary alleged on Friday that they were manhandled by the police and university security inside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty.

The students were sitting on an indefinite strike to protest against the "draconian" action by the university authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the varsity authority and the police.

The students have claimed that there were heavy police and paramilitary forces deployments inside the varsity's arts faculty ahead of the protest.

"Students who gathered for the indefinite strike against debarring of two students from DU have been beaten and detained by Delhi Police and DU Guards. As many as 25 students have been detained," All India Students Association (AISA) Delhi president Abhigyan told PTI.

According to sources, several students have been taken to Burari police station.

"Students gathered at arts' faculty against the arbitrary notice debarring two students have been brutally beaten, manhandled and detained. This exposes the Nexus of the police, BJP-RSS backed college administration. We will not be silenced by such measures, protest to protect our campus democracy, dissent will continue until this notice is withdrawn!" AISA DU Secretary Anjali said.

In a video shared by the AISA activists, security forces of the university were seen dragging, removing and pushing students from the spot.

Delhi University has barred two students, including a Congress students' wing leader, for a year for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary titled 'The Modi Question' on the 2002 Godhra riots on campus.

During this period, the students will not be allowed to take any university or college or departmental examination, according to the memorandum dated March 10.

Six other students allegedly involved in the January 27 incident have been given "less strict" punishment, the official said, while indicating that more students might be implicated.