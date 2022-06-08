English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBanks

    RBI proposes to enhance subsidy amount, simplify claim process under PIDF scheme

    The PIDF Scheme was operationalised by the RBI in January 2021 to incentivise deployment of Point of Sale machines(PoS), mPoS (mobile PoS), Quick Response (QR) codes in tier-3 to tier-6 centres and North Eastern States.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 8 proposed enhancing subsidy amount and simplifying claim process under the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme. The proposed amendment will be notified shortly, the regulator said.

    According to the RBI, the modifications are expected to further accelerate and augment the deployment of payment acceptance infrastructure in targeted geographies.

    Also Read: RBI raises repo rate by 50bps to 4.9% to fight inflation pressure

    The PIDF Scheme was operationalised by the central bank in January 2021 to incentivise deployment of Point of Sale machines(PoS), mPoS (mobile PoS), Quick Response (QR) codes in tier-3 to tier-6 centres and North Eastern States.

    The initial target of the scheme was 90 lakh PoS terminals and Quick Response (QR) codes to be deployed over three years, or 2023 end. The target was achieved before deadline and as on April end, over 1.18 crore new touch points have been deployed under the Scheme.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: MPC failure predicted as FY23 inflation forecast raised to 6.7%

    There has been an exponential rise in the number of credit card transactions in the country over the last few years, experts say.

    As per an August report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), credit card issuances have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent in the last four years. The number of credit cardholders increased from 29 million in March 2017 to 62 million in March 2021
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cards #online transactions #payments #PoS machine #subsidy
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.