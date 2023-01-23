English
    Axis Bank Q3 results | Here are top five highlights

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
    The bank's retail loans grew 17 percent on-year and 1 percent on-quarter.

    Axis Bank on January 23 reported healthy growth in its net profit on the back of higher net interest income (NII), net interest margins expansion, higher fees and moderation in operating expenses.

    Here are the top five takeaways from the lender's Q3FY23 earnings:

    Strong net profit

    The bank’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 62 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,853 crore for the quarter ending December.

    Operating expense growth moderates from 14 percent on-year in Q2FY23 to 8 percent on-year in Q3FY23.