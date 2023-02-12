English
    Average monthly rents for 1,000 sq ft 2BHK flats rise up to 23% in top 7 cities from 2019 level: Anarock

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

    The average monthly rentals for two-bedroom flats of 1,000 square feet area have risen by up to 23 per cent since 2019 across seven major cities, according to Anarock.

    The key residential rental hotspots saw up to 23 per cent growth in average monthly rentals between 2019 and 2022, the property consultant said in a report. The consultant has taken average rent for standard 2BHK (2 bedroom) unit of 1,000 square feet area.

    Noida's Sector-150 saw the highest 23 per cent increase in average rentals to about Rs 19,000 per month, from Rs 15,500 in 2019. "Rental demand increased substantially in 2022," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

    "With more companies calling their employees back to the office, including in the hybrid mode, rental demand is rising across the 7 top cities, after plummeting during the two worst Covid-19 waves," he added.