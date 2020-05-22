App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assam's Jahnabi Phookan appointed FICCI FLO National President

Phookan took over from outgoing National President Harjinder Kaur Talwar at the 36th FLO Annual Session in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, FICCI FLO said in a statement on Friday.

PTI

Assam-based entrepreneur Jahnabi Phookan has been appointed as the National President of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), the women wing of the leading industry chamber of the country.

"Phookan is the 37th National President of FICCI FLO. In her role as the National President, she will focus on empowering women with entrepreneurship capabilities and professional excellence, enabling them to take up new challenges and maximise opportunities in the new normal post Covid," it added.

FICCI FLO represents over 8,000 women entrepreneurs and professionals across 17 chapters nationally and works towards promoting economic empowerment and equal opportunities for women.

"We at FICCI FLO are working towards women's economic empowerment at various levels.... In accordance with current times, our aim will be to focus on creating sustainable livelihoods for women to empower them further," Phookan said.

FICCI FLO said Phookan has been working for empowerment, equality and skill development of women in order to make them more confident, employable and independent.

She has worked for the cause of women weavers of Assam and runs her own signature line as Tribal Heritage and Lahe Looms since 2014, it said.

An alumnus of Calcutta University, IIMC-Delhi and Indiana University-USA, Phookan is the co-founder of Jungle Travels India and Assam Bengal Navigation Company in the field of travel and hospitality.

She is also a member of the National Board of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) under the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development since 2012 and was the Founder Vice Chairperson of FLO North East chapter in 2007.

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Business #FICCI #India #Jahnabi Phookan

