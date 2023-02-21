English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Asian Paints signs pact with Gujarat to set up manufacturing facility in Dahej

    Asian Paints subsidiary will set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
    Asian Paints: Asian Paints arm to set up manufacturing facility at Dahej in Gujarat. Subsidiary Asian Paints (Polymers) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion (VAE) and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) at Dahej. The company will make necessary disclosures on any material developments in this regard from time to time.

    Asian Paints: Asian Paints arm to set up manufacturing facility at Dahej in Gujarat. Subsidiary Asian Paints (Polymers) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion (VAE) and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) at Dahej. The company will make necessary disclosures on any material developments in this regard from time to time.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Paints maker Asian Paints entered into a agreement with the Gujarat government on February 20 to set up a manufacturing facility in Dahej. The pact was signed through its newly incorporated, wholly owned subsidiary, Asian Paints (Polymers).

    Asian Paints subsidiary will set up the facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat. "The company will make necessary disclosures on any material developments in this regard from time to time," the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Asian Paints had last month incorporated Asian Paints (Polymers) with a share capital of Rs 100 crore. In 2022, the company's board of directors approved the setting up of a manufacturing facility for VAE and VAM in India. For this, the company had in October announced that it would invest Rs 2,100 crore over a period of three years.

    The installed capacity of the unit would be 100,000 tonnes per annum for VAM and 150,000 tonnes per annum for VAE. VAM is a key input for manufacturing VAE.

    According to Asian Paints, VAE is considered to be the emulsion of the future, and the key constituent for manufacturing environment-friendly paints. VAE offers better paint properties and can significantly improve paint performance in customer-facing attributes.

    Related stories

    At 1:09pm, shares of Asian Paints traded 0.63 percent lower at Rs 2,809.55 apiece on the BSE.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Announcements #Asian Paints #Asian Paints Ltd #Dahej facility #Gujarat government
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 01:20 pm