    India’s April trade deficit stands at $15.24 billion, imports at $49.90 billion

    An upward revision of trade data has taken total countries' exports in fiscal year 2022-23 to $ 775.87 billion.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
    imports

    The country's imports were down 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and exports also declined by 12.7 percent YoY.

    India's April trade deficit stood at $15.24 billion, while overall imports were valued at $49.90 billion.

    An upward revision of trade data has taken total countries' exports in the fiscal year 2022-23 to $ 775.87 billion, said DGFT Santosh Sarangi.

    The drop in imports was led by petroleum, crude and products, and coal & coke.

    (This is a developing story, please watch this space for more updates.)

    Moneycontrol News
