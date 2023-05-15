India’s April trade deficit stands at $15.24 billion, imports at $49.90 billion

The country's imports were down 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and exports also declined by 12.7 percent YoY.

India's April trade deficit stood at $15.24 billion, while overall imports were valued at $49.90 billion.

An upward revision of trade data has taken total countries' exports in the fiscal year 2022-23 to $ 775.87 billion, said DGFT Santosh Sarangi.

The drop in imports was led by petroleum, crude and products, and coal & coke.

(This is a developing story, please watch this space for more updates.)