    Apple's Make in India: Foxconn Industrial Internet eyes Rs 8,800-crore investment in Karnataka

    Fii delegates met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Industries minister MB Patil to discuss proposal for Foxconn's supplementary plant at Tumakuru, which is expected to create 14,000 jobs.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
    The (Fii) delegates with Siddaramaiah and state minister on July 17. The Karnataka government has offered the company a 100-acre parcel of land in the Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru.

    Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has expressed its interest to invest Rs 8,800 crore in Karnataka, which is expected to create 14,000 job opportunities.

    Fii, a subsidiary of iPhone maker Foxconn, on July 17 held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Industries minister MB Patil to discuss their proposal for establishing a supplementary plant alongside their proposed unit in the Devanahalli ITIR region.

    The project requires around 100 acres of land, and the company delegates will visit the Japanese Industrial Township in Tumakuru on July 17 to examine the land.

    The supplementary plant operated by Fii will focus on manufacturing screens, outer coverings, and mechanical components required for iphones. It will work in conjunction with the proposed end assembly unit located in Devanahalli.

    During the meeting, Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's supportive ecosystem for industrial growth and emphasised the coordination between academia and industries.

    Full cooperation

    He assured the Fii team led by CEO Brand Cheng, that the government will facilitate the availability of skilled human resources and urged them to set up the unit in the state.


    Industries minister MB Patil expressed the government's willingness to provide full cooperation for the proposed projects. He also said the government is ready to consider other proposals from the company, such as establishing a semiconductor manufacturing unit if it comes forward.

    The meeting, chaired by the CM, took place at Vidhana Soudha and was attended by IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge and chief secretary Vandita Sharma. Fii delegates Michel Ling, Jason Lau, Angie Lein, Bharath Dandi, as well as ACS to CM Rajaneesh Goel, Industries department principal secretary Selva Kumar, and commissioner Gunjan Krishna were also present in the meeting.

