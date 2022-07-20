Rajarshi Gupta appointed as managing director of ONGC Videsh

Rajarshi Gupta, MD, ONGC Videsh Ltd

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, on July 20 announced the appointment of Rajarshi Gupta as its new managing director.

The appointment came into effect on July 19, the company said in a press release, adding that "he was recommended for the position by Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB)".

Gupta has replaced Alok Gupta, who superannuated as ONGC Videsh's MD last month.

"Rajarshi Gupta has more than 33 years of wide-ranging experience in supervisory, managerial, and strategic planning capacities in domestic and international operations of ONGC and ONGC Videsh," the release stated.

Also Read | ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Colombia

Prior to him taking over as ONGC Videsh chief, Gupta was the executive director - chief of corporate strategy and planning in ONGC. He had, earlier, spent 13 years in ONGC Videsh between 2006-2019, "working across the globe in diverse geographical and fiscal regimes, in business development, merger and acquisitions, and project management of exploration and development projects", the company added.

Gupta, during his stint with ONGC Videsh, had served as the country manager and president of the company's US subsidiary. He had set up the Geological & Geophysical Centre of Excellence in Houston, and on his return to India, he was appointed as the head of corporate planning and strategy and the head of strategic HR and corporate communications, the release noted.

"He was instrumental in framing the international business vision in ONGC's long-term vision document, the Perspective Plan 2030," it further added.

Gupta, notably, holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the prestigious NIT Rourkela and is also a Gold Medallist in MBA (International Business) from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.