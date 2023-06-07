English
    Ola Electric picks Stan Chart veteran Topsy Mathew as corporate finance head ahead of IPO

    Mathew, who was the he managing director at Standard Chartered India Bank, will oversee the EV two-wheeler firm’s finance operations

    Chandra R Srikanth & Bhavya Dilipkumar
    June 07, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
    SoftBank-backed Ola Electric has roped in Topsy Mathew as the head of corporate finance and treasury, the role that was vacant for more than a year, sources told Moneycontrol.

    Mathew served as the managing director at Standard Chartered India Bank before quitting two years ago to set up Golden Mean Capital, an alternative asset management platform.

    He will oversee the EV two-wheeler firm’s finance operations and report to Ola’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal, Sources said.

    “The team under Topsy will look at more hiring and in general as well Ola has been hiring across engineering, sales and finance roles,” a source privy to the development told Moneycontrol.

    Ola Electric did not respond to Moneycontrol’s queries.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for more)

