English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    ICICI Prudential Life announces record Rs 968.8 crore bonus for policyholders

    The 16th consecutive annual bonus demonstrates the company’s commitment to deliver on the promises made to policyholders, ICICI Prudential Life said in a statement

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on June 20 announced its highest-ever annual bonus of Rs 968.8 crore for FY2022 for eligible policyholders, the 16th consecutive year that the company paid a bonus.

    The “annual bonus for FY2022 is 12 percent higher than that of the previous year.” ICICI Prudential said in a statement. "All participating policies in-force as of March 31, 2022 are eligible to receive this annual bonus, which will be added to the policyholders’ benefits."

    The decision will benefit nearly one million policyholders.

    "We are delighted to announce the annual bonus of Rs 968.8 crore for FY2022, the highest ever declared by the company since inception. Besides, it is 12 percent higher as compared to FY2021,"  NS Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said.

    Strong fund management capabilities coupled with robust risk management practices enabled the company to reward participating policyholders with a higher bonus than what was shown in the benefit illustration at the time of purchase, the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "This showcases the efficacy of participating products in enabling customers to achieve their financial goals,” the insurer said.

    ICICI Prudential Life, promoted by ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, said the annual bonus declaration was “a testament to the company’s ability to successfully weather challenges” such as the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted businesses.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #annual bonus #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Life Insurance
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 04:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.