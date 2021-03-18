How Does an EMI Calculator Help in Planning Personal Loan Repayment?

With relatively easy application process and simple eligibility terms, personal loans have gained in popularity over the last few years. To add to this, most lenders have streamlined the borrowing process, making it faster to avail of funds.

However, a personal loan should only be taken after evaluating certain aspects, such as the amount you borrow, the applicable interest rates and the repayment tenor, so that your personal finances aren’t strained.

Though collateral-free, a personal loan is still a financial responsibility and a failure to repay your loan will affect your lifestyle and CIBIL score. You can eliminate all margins of error by using a personal loan EMI calculator.



1. Allows easy comparison



An EMI calculator is an online tool helps you accurately estimate your EMI over different tenors and for different principal amounts, making the process of planning your repayment easier. Here are five ways in which a personal loan EMI calculator is a must-use to plan stress-free repayment.

Monthly interest rate, total loan amount, and repayment tenor directly impact your monthly EMIs. The EMI amount is directly proportional to the monthly interest rate and total loan amount and inversely proportional to the repayment tenor. Therefore, a longer repayment tenor would result in lower EMI payments. On the other hand, a shorter repayment tenor would result in higher EMI payments, but reduce your total interest outgo. Using a personal loan EMI calculator, you can calculate EMIs for different repayment tenors and interest rates.



2. Provides accurate results quickly



Considering the EMI calculator’s accuracy, you will be able to see the smallest difference that varying interest rates makes to your monthly EMI payments and the total interest payable. Further, you can compare interest rates and repayment plans offered by different lenders and choose the best available option. Using a personal loan EMI calculator ensures that you choose the right loan amount, which you can easily repay without constraining your finances and lifestyle.

EMI is calculated using the following formula

EMI = P × r × (1 + r)n/((1 + r)n − 1)

Where P is the principal or the total loan amount

r is the rate of interest

n is the repayment tenor in months

So, if P = Rs. 20 lakh and r = 15% with n = 60 months, then your total EMI payment is Rs. 47,580



3. Simplifies monthly financial planning





4. Helps maintain a healthy CIBIL score





5. Easy to use and readily available



Calculating monthly EMI payments manually is complicated, time-consuming, and leaves you open to committing errors. However, a personal loan EMI calculator guarantees accurate results in a few seconds. All you have to do is enter the total loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenor, and the calculator displays the exact payable EMI amount. Moreover, it helps you calculate different EMI amounts for varying loan parameters instantly and without hassles.A personal loan EMI calculator ensures that you know the exact amount of your EMI outgo per month. This helps you plan your monthly expenses throughout the loan repayment tenor. What’s more, this online calculator also helps you choose the right loan amount and tenor, considering your monthly income and expenses.Using a personal loan EMI calculator, you can calculate your exact monthly EMI payments and budget them, so you don’t default on them. This way, you are in a better position to make timely repayment, which helps you boost your CIBIL score.

There are several personal loan EMI calculators available online for free. You can choose any of these and easily calculate and compare EMI amounts and repayment plans of different lenders. All you need to do is enter the loan parameters or tweak them as per your needs any number of times.

As you can see, using a personal loan EMI calculator not only simplifies your borrowing experience, but also helps you make a well-informed decision. Another tool you can use is the personal loan eligibility calculator to know your eligibility for a personal loan. This helps you apply only for the loans you qualify for and thus, save time and keep your CIBIL score from taking a hit. This happens when multiple lenders conduct a hard inquiry to check your score.

