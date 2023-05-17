Google to start enforcing Play billing policy in India, claims less than 60 developers will pay service fee of over 15%

File photo

Google claimed on May 17 that less than 60 of over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play could be paying a service fee of more than 15 percent, as the company prepares to implement the new app billing policy in the country.

This fee would be further reduced by 4 percent if a user pays through an alternative billing system, the company said.

In a blog post, Google mentioned that it is now informing developers in the country, who have not yet implemented one of the three available billing options, that it will be "taking necessary steps" to ensure fair application of its policy.

"We continue to comply with local laws and cooperate with local proceedings, as applicable," Google said.

This development comes on the heels of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) stating that it needs to inquire into the new users' choice billing policy of tech giant Google and check whether the company has complied with its October 2022 order. The order asked the tech major not to restrict app developers from using a third-party billing system.