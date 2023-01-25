English
    Google tweaks Android licensing terms in India, allows third-party billing for all apps

    Google said device makers will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices

    Vikas SN
    January 25, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST
    Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine while setting up a new Android smartphone or tablet in the country.

    Google has announced that it is making a range of changes to its platforms and business in India, to comply with the Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s recent directives for Android and Play ahead of the January 25 deadline.

    Going forward, device makers will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices. Google said it is also updating its Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for device makers to build non-compatible or forked variants.

    Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine through a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in the country.

    Google will also roll out user choice billing to all apps and games starting next month. This payment option will enable developers to provide users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.