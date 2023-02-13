English
    Delhivery plans to monetise IP developed for its drone delivery in FY23-24: CEO

    This comes as the firm is awaiting approvals and more clarity on the norms of using drones for delivery from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    Delhivery: Delhivery completes acquisition of Algorhythm Tech. The logistics company has completed the acquisition of Algorhythm Tech. With this, Algorhythm has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company w.e.f. January 13, 2023.

    Gurugram-based logistics company, Delhivery, is evaluating plans to monetise the unique intellectual property (IP) that it developed for its drones in the financial year 2023-24, the company’s founder and CEO Sahil Barua said during the earnings call on Saturday.

    “We are evaluating other possible revenue streams for the IP that we have created, and we will look at other markets to see whether this IP can be monetised. I think that is something that we will do in the financial year 2023-24,” said Barua.

    The company is waiting for approvals and clarity on the norms of using drones for delivery from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    Delhivery decided to enter the drone technology space following the acquisition of US-based Transition Robotics Inc, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that took place in May 2022.