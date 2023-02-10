English
    Delhivery net loss widens in Q3 as revenue declines 8.5%

    Sequentially, the logistics unicorn reported a marginal growth in revenue as revenue from the partial truckload freight segment declined more than 5.5 percent from a quarter earlier to Rs 277 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

    Logistics and supply-chain startup Delhivery’s loss widened for the quarter that ended December as the company reported an 8.5 percent decline in its revenue from a year earlier.

    Delhivery reported a net loss of Rs 195.7 crore for the third quarter of FY23 (2022-23) against a net loss of Rs 127 crore a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing on February 10. Delhivery’s operating revenue fell to Rs 1,823.8 crore for Oct-Dec 2022 from Rs 2,019 crore a year earlier, the filing showed.

    Sequentially, the logistics unicorn reported a marginal growth in revenue as revenue from the partial truckload freight segment declined more than 5.5 percent from a quarter earlier to Rs 277 crore. However, the company reported a 7 percent sequential growth in the express parcel services business, which bolstered the revenue number. During Q3 FY23, the logistics platform reported a 1.5 percent sequential rise in its consolidated revenue to Rs 1,823 crore

    "We are confident of continued improvement in our transportation business, especially PTL (part truckload), and overall profitability metrics”, said Sahil Barua, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, of Delhivery.