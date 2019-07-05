Budget 2019: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman provide tax relief for salaried class?

In her first Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to balance expectations of the industry as well as the salaried class.

While India Inc would want a reduction in corporate tax and relief with regard to Minimum Alternate Tax and Angel Tax, the middle class is hoping for a reduction in income tax.

At the same time fiscal slippage, lack of jobs and a looming water crisis are worrying the nation, which need to be addressed by budget 2019.

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan talks to Partner – Tax at KPMG India to find what Budget 2019 could have in store for the masses.