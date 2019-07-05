Budget 2019: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman provide tax relief for salaried class?

While India Inc would want a reduction in corporate tax and relief with regard to Minimum Alternate Tax and Angel Tax, the middle class is hoping for a reduction in income tax.
In her first Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to balance expectations of the industry as well as the salaried class.
At the same time fiscal slippage, lack of jobs and a looming water crisis are worrying the nation, which need to be addressed by budget 2019.
