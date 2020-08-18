172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|amid-india-china-tensions-chinese-central-bank-invests-rs-15-crore-in-icici-bank-report-5722401.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid India-China tension, Chinese central bank invests Rs 15 crore in ICICI Bank: Report

PBOC was on the Indian government's radar recently after it raised its stake in HDFC to slightly over 1 percent during the quarter that ended on March 31, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
China's central bank, People's Bank of China, was one of the investors in ICICI Bank during the private lender's recent Rs 15,000 crore capital raising, despite

This comes even as India and China continue to exchange barbs over border issues that had led to India amending its FDI norms and taking a closer look on Chinese money pouring into Indian entities.

People's Bank of China (PBOC) was on the list of 357 institutional investors who subscribed to the qualified institutional placement (QIP), injecting Rs 15 crore into ICICI Bank, Business Today reported.

The list included Government of Singapore, Morgan Investment and Societe Generale, as well as domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and global institutions.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Experts quoted in the report say that the investment by a Chinese bank in ICICI Bank does not pose a threat since the banking sector is highly regulated.

PBOC was on the Indian government's radar recently after it raised its stake in mortgage lender HDFC to slightly over 1 percent during the quarter that ended on March 31, 2020.

PBOC cut their stake later, since it was not mentioned in HDFC's shareholding disclosure for the June quarter.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 01:56 pm

tags #China #ICICI Bank #India #PBOC

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.