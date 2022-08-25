English
    Amazon launches North East's first all-women delivery station

    The station will be operated by Christina Rindiki, an entrepreneur who started a last mile delivery company called Servico with Amazon's Delivery Service Partner programme.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

    In a bid to empower women with meaningful work opportunities, Amazon India on Thursday launched the Northeast's first all-women delivery station at Champai in Mizoram, near the Indo-Myanmar border.

    The station will be operated by Christina Rindiki, an entrepreneur who started a last mile delivery company called Servico with Amazon's Delivery Service Partner programme.

    This station will help deliver Amazon packages to customers in neighbouring areas like Kanan, Kahrawt, Venglai, Vengthlang, Vengsang, and Bethel among others. The launch of this additional delivery station in the North-east region will not only enable Amazon India to further deepen its reach to customers, but also provide growth and work opportunities for Delivery Service Partners and the associates they will hire, Amazon Logistics, India Director, Karuna Shankar Pande said.

    The company has introduced several measures to ensure a safe workplace for women by creating awareness about health and safety, and building various feedback mechanisms, along with a dedicated helpline number for associates to dial in for any support or help needed during the day, he said. "The launch of the first all-women delivery station in Mizoram is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to give women secure and fulfilling opportunities to become self-sufficient and independent. The women working at this all-women partner delivery station will serve as an inspiration to many more," he said.

    The company already has five all-women delivery stations operated by partners, one each in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and two in Kerala. Delivery stations are the starting point for Amazon's 'last-mile delivery' in which ordered products are consolidated from fulfillment centres and sorting centres and delivered to the doorstep of customers in the surrounding area.

    Over the years, Amazon has invested in deepening its presence in Northeast India and now has close to 70 Amazon-owned and Partner Delivery Stations that ensure direct delivery presence in close to 400 pin codes across the region. The Delivery Service Partner (DSP) programme is a last-mile delivery model where Amazon India partners with Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) in the hinterlands of the country to deliver packages to Amazon customers.

    Tags: #all-women #Amazon. delivery station #Mizoram #north-east
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 05:15 pm
