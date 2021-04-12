Amazon India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for over 10 lakh people

Amazon

Amazon India said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for more than 10 lakh people, which includes its employees, associates, delivery partners and their dependents, and sellers.

"Amazon India will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for not only all its India employees and associates but will also cover the costs for operations partner network ecosystem of Delivery Service Partner associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space store partners, trucking partners and also their eligible dependents," the company said in a blog post.

"Amazon India announced that the benefit also will be available to all sellers, on Amazon.in with an active listing since last year," the company said.

In India, the second wave has created an urgent need to boost the vaccination drive. Currently, only those above the age of 45 are eligible for vaccination.

According to the health ministry's latest update, India reported 1.68 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated, and will cover the cost of vaccination for our employees, associates, Operations partner network, sellers and their eligible dependents to ensure their continued safety," Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President & Country Manager, Amazon India said in a statement.

Many companies in India have said they will cover the cost of vaccination for some or all employees.