Alstom bags EUR 220 million-contract from MMRDA

French mobility company Alstom has bagged the EUR 220 million (Rs 1,854 crore) contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the manufacturing of 234 metro cars for Line 4 and 4A, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The contract includes designing, manufacturing, supply, testing and commissioning of 234 metro cars, besides training of personnel, it said.

The 35.3-kilometre-long metro line is an elevated corridor, with 32 stations, which will provide interconnectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, monorail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B (D N Nagar - Mandale), and the proposed Metro Line 5 (Thane - Kalyan), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar - Vikhroli), as per the release.

Mumbai Metro Line 4 and the extension corridor (Wadala-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh) is expected to reduce the current travel time by 50 percent to 75 percent, depending on road conditions, it said.

This is the first order, following the company's merger with Bombardier Transportation, said Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific, adding that it “demonstrates our continued commitment towards partnering in the country's Make-in-India mission.”

The company has successfully delivered Metro trains for Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi; and is currently executing the Mumbai Metro Line-3 project, it said.

Alstom's products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions.

With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29 this year, the combined portfolio of products, signalling, engineering and services allows a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The new group's combined revenue amounted to EUR 15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020, as per the release.

Supporting the government's modernisation initiatives, Alstom has introduced several breakthrough technologies in India with world class rolling stock, rail equipment and infrastructure, signalling and services, it said.

Alstom currently has six industrial sites across Bihar (Madhepura), Andhra Pradesh (SriCity), Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli and Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).