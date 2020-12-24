Allianz Services India features among top 75 best workplaces in the country

Allianz Services India has been recognised among the top 75 best workplaces in India.

The largest centre of competence for Allianz Services globally has also been considered a "gold standard" in workplace recognition and culture assessment in the IT & IT-BPM 2020 list by the Great Place to Work️ Institute.

"We have built a workplace culture where our employees are cared for, appreciated, and listened to, which encourages everyone to provide the best of services and create the best solutions for our customers," Hindu BusinessLine quoted Allianz Services CEO Jison John as saying.

Full recovery only by 2022, $5-trillion economy plan on track, says Allianz's Ritu Arora

Allianz Services was assessed across five dimensions of credibility, respect, pride, fairness and camaraderie, said a company spokesperson, according to the business daily.

Myriad employee benefits, engagement programmes, emotional, mental and physical well-being activities, learning and career growth opportunities were some of the many practices for which it was featured, the daily reported.

Recently, Allianz Services India featured among the 100 Best Companies for Women in India awarded by Avtar and Working Mothers, the spokesperson added.

Allianz Services India offers business consulting, business analytics, insurance operations and financial business services. It has its offices at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and the Eon IT Park Pune.

The firm also operates in Romania, Mauritius, Italy, France, Singapore, Germany and the US. The firm is a part of Allianz Group headquartered in Germany's Munich.