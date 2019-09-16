App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank board approves merger with Indian Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on August 30 announced the consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four large-scale lenders.

The board of Allahabad Bank on Monday approved the merger proposal with Indian Bank, making the amalgamated entity the seventh largest public sector lender of the country.

"In terms of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements), the board of directors in a meeting held today has considered and accorded its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank," the city-based lender said in a statement.

Meanwhile, employees and officers of Allahabad Bank staged a demonstration in front of its headquarters here to protest against the merger.

An office-bearer of the staff association said the amalgamation is being opposed as Allahabad Bank has higher levels of CASA (current account and savings account), more staff strength and a bigger volume of business compared to the other lender.

"The merger proposal with Indian Bank is illegal," he claimed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #Indian Bank #Market news #Nirmala Sitharaman

