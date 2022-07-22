Akasa Air opens flight bookings. Check routes and prices

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has opened bookings for flights between Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi from July 22.

The country's newest airline plans to start operations of its flights from August 7 and in the inaugural phase of its network development, it will launch its operations by offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Akasa then plans to start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi from August 13, the airline said in a statement.

All flights are open for sale from July 22.

As part of its schedule, Akasa Air will operate a daily flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad departing from Mumbai at 1005 IST, every day except for Wednesday. Similarly, the return flight from Ahmedabad will be operated every day except for Wednesday at 1205 IST. The tickets for the flight from Mumbai start at Rs 4,314, while the one from Ahmedabad starts at Rs 3,906.

The airline will also operate a daily flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, that will take off from Mumbai at 1405 IST. The return flight will be operated at 1605 IST from Ahmedabad. The tickets for the flight from Mumbai start at Rs 3,948, while the one from Ahmedabad starts at Rs 5,008.

Similarly, the airline will operate two daily flights from Bengaluru to Kochi at 0715 IST and 1100 IST whose tickets start at Rs 3,483. The return flights from Kochi will be operated at 0905 IST and 1310 IST, whose ticket prices start at Rs 3,282.

“We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far,” the airline's founder and chief executive officer Vinay Dube said in a statement.

The airline will use its newly acquired Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on all routes and plans to offer fare specials as it makes its foray into each new sector across the country.

Akasa Air’s network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country.

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air will be available via the Mobile App, Mobile Web & Desktop website www.akasaair.com, through travel agents and several online travel agents.

Akasa Air's new flights will offer a buy-on-board meal service called Café Akasa which will offer varied menu options like pasta, Vietnamese rice rolls, hot chocolate and a year-round festival menu inspired by Indian cuisines.