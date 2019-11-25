App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AHAR to boycott Zomato Gold on food delivery: Report

The move comes at a time when the food aggregator has already been drawing flak over the steep discounts offered on its dine-in and delivery services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), on November 25, said that it was boycotting Zomato Gold on food delivery, The Economic Times reported.

The restaurant body, which has around 8,000 members across India, has expressed concerns over extension of Zomato Gold over to food delivery, along with allegations of deep discounting, delivery from illegal kitchens and a lack of delivery executives, the paper reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The move comes at a time when the food aggregator has already been drawing flak over the steep discounts offered on its dine-in and delivery services.

related news

As per the report, the restaurant body has said that commissions as high as 22 percent to 25 percent are charged by the aggregator. This, it says, puts restaurants and hotels in a position where they are forced to raise prices. The burden of the increase in prices is ultimately borne by the customers, AHAR added.

Earlier in August, a large number of restaurants went off food delivery platforms like Zomato and EazyDiner. The #LogOut campaign, led by the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), was also based on similar concerns pertaining to excessive discounts and other unfair practices on the part of the aggregators.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association #online food delivery platforms #Zomato

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.