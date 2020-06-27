App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After HUL, L'Oreal to drop words white, light, fair from its 'skin-evening' products

Unilever and L’Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in many Asian, African and Caribbean countries where fair skin is often considered desirable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A day after Hindustan Unilever announced that it will drop the word 'fair' from Fair & Lovely brand, L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company, has said that it will remove words referencing “white”, “fair” and “light” from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday. Unilever and L’Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in many Asian, African and Caribbean countries where fair skin is often considered desirable.

Unilever, in particular, came under fire for its “Fair & Lovely” brand at a time of worldwide focus on racial injustice following weeks of protests sparked by the May death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in the United States.

L’Oreal’s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson went a step further, saying it would stop selling skin whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.

Kolkata-based FMCG firm Emami, which owns fairness cream brand Fair & Handsome, had said it is evaluating the current situation. "We, as responsible corporate citizens value consumer sentiments and take cognizance of the holistic approach that is required to be taken to address their needs. We are studying all implications currently and evaluating internally to decide our next course of action," an Emami spokesperson had said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Fair & Lovely #George Floyd #Hindustan Unilever #Johnson & Johnson #L'Oreal

