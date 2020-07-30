After AAI puts SpiceJet on cash-and-carry basis, airline says decision deferred

Low cost carrier SpiceJet has reiterated that it continues to have 'normal operations' at all airports run by Airports Authority of India (AAI), after it emerged that the government agency had put the airline on cash and carry basis.

AAI had passed an order on July 29, stating, "Competent authority has approved to put the operation of SpiceJet on a cash and carry basis out of all AAI airports, w.e.f 001 hours of 30th July 2020."

It added:

"The same may also be informed to the concerned officials of SpiceJet at respective stations/airports/regions to make necessary arrangement to deposit the required amount at the respective stations for day to day operation."

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the notice.

In a cash and carry basis, the airline has to pay, on a daily basis, for using facilities provided in an airport. Usually, airlines make these payments monthly.

These facilities include parking of aircraft, landing and luggage handling.

But a SpiceJet spokesperson told Moneycontrol that AAI has deferred the decision. “AAI deferred its decision to put SpiceJet on cash and carry. We continue to have normal operations at all AAI-run airports as before without any impediments," the spokesperson said.