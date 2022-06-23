Adanis donate Rs 60,000 crore for philanthropic causes to mark Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group

Gautam Adani -- who is counted among Asia’s richest – has, along with his family, pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore for various philanthropic causes to mark his 60th birthday, which falls on June 24, and the centenary birth anniversary of his father Shantilal Adani. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires' list, at present, Adani's net worth is nearly $95 billion.

The corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation, the Group said in a statement, adding that the charity will be used in sectors such as healthcare, education, and skill development.



On our father’s 100thbirth anniversary & my 60thbirthday, Adani Family is gratified to commit Rs 60,000 cr in charity towards healthcare, edu & skill-dev across India. Contribution to help build an equitable, future-ready India. @AdaniFoundation pic.twitter.com/7elayv3Cvk

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 23, 2022

Gautam Adani, the Adani Group Chairman, also took to Twitter to announce the donation. He wrote: “In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday, and, therefore, the family decided to contribute Rs 60,000 crore towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation.”

A Business Standard report quoted the Adanis as saying: “At a very fundamental level, programs related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India. Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs. This contribution from the Adani Family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation’s journey to do more towards fulfilling our ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy.”

With this, the business magnate who turns 60 tomorrow, will join the bandwagon of tycoons and billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett who have donated a substantial part of their wealth to charitable causes.