English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adanis donate Rs 60,000 crore for philanthropic causes to mark Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday

    The corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation, the Group said in a statement, adding that the charity will be used in sectors such as healthcare, education, and skill development.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 23, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group

    Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group


    Gautam Adani -- who is counted among Asia’s richest – has, along with his family, pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore for various philanthropic causes to mark his 60th birthday, which falls on June 24, and the centenary birth anniversary of his father Shantilal Adani. According to Forbes Real Time Billionaires' list, at present, Adani's net worth is nearly $95 billion.

    The corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation, the Group said in a statement, adding that the charity will be used in sectors such as healthcare, education, and skill development.

    Gautam Adani, the Adani Group Chairman, also took to Twitter to announce the donation. He wrote: “In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday, and, therefore, the family decided to contribute Rs 60,000 crore towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation.”

    A Business Standard report quoted the Adanis as saying: “At a very fundamental level, programs related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India. Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs. This contribution from the Adani Family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation’s journey to do more towards fulfilling our ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy.”

    Close

    Related stories

    With this, the business magnate who turns 60 tomorrow, will join the bandwagon of tycoons and billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett who have donated a substantial part of their wealth to charitable causes.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Group #charity #donation #Gautam Adani
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 07:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.