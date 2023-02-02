English
    Adani speaks for first time since turmoil as stock rout continues

    His group continued to lose on the stock market, with the cumulative rout now nearing USD 108 billion in a week -- one of the biggest wipeouts in India's history.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
    Embattled billionaire Gautam Adani on Thursday spoke publicly for the first time since his ports-to-energy conglomerate publicly battled a short seller's accusation of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, saying the abrupt move to withdraw a fully-subscribed share sale at his flagship firm was due to market volatility.

    "After a fully subscribed follow-on public offering (of Adani Enterprises Ltd), yesterday's decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many. But considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, the board strongly felt that it would not be morally correct to proceed with the FPO," Adani said in a video message to investors.

    The company decided to refund the money to investors.