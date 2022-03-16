Adani Power completes acquisition of Essar's 1,200 MW Mahan project in MP

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Adani Power on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Essar Power's 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh.

The cost of acquisition of Essar Power M P Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency resolution, is over Rs 4,250 crore, including estimated cost of compliance with environmental and emission norms, it said in a regulatory filing.

"Adani Power Limited has completed today the acquisition of 100 per cent of paid up share capital and management control of EPMPL (Essar Power M P Ltd), a company undergoing insolvency resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code," it said. EPMPL owns a 1,200 MW thermal power plant in Singrauli District, Madhya Pradesh.

In June 2021, Adani Power had emerged as the successful bidder for the 1,200 MW project.