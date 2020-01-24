Adani Gas stares at Rs 400 cr penalty, loss of licence after PNGRB notice

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has said that Adani Gas is yet to respond to its notice for not disclosing crucial information.

The company had bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.

The PNGRB notice was sent for not disclosing scheme of arrangement with Adani Enterprises, sources told CNBC Awaaz.

Adani Gas’ shareholding changes and restructuring violate city gas norms. PNGRB may seek to cancel Adani Gas licences and also levy Rs 400 crore penalty, the sources said.

Besides, PNGRB is also yet to approve Adani Gas' 37.4 percent stake sale to French energy giant Total SA.