Adani Gas stares at Rs 400 cr penalty, loss of licence after PNGRB notice

The PNGRB notice was sent for not disclosing scheme of arrangement with Adani Enterprises
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has said that Adani Gas is yet to respond to its notice for not disclosing crucial information.
The company had bid for gas projects using net worth calculation of Adani Enterprises.
The PNGRB notice was sent for not disclosing scheme of arrangement with Adani Enterprises, sources told CNBC Awaaz.
Adani Gas’ shareholding changes and restructuring violate city gas norms. PNGRB may seek to cancel Adani Gas licences and also levy Rs 400 crore penalty, the sources said.
Besides, PNGRB is also yet to approve Adani Gas' 37.4 percent stake sale to French energy giant Total SA.The share price tumbled 11 percent in the early trade on January 24 after the news broke. At 09:22 hrs, it was quoting at Rs 160.90, down Rs 11.95, or 6.91 percent.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.