English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Airports Holdings raises $250 million from Standard Chartered Bank consortium

    The firm said: "This issuance by Adani Airports Holdings marks the first milestone in its capital management plan. Earlier this week, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) placed $750 million private placement to Apollo, and $1.74 billion financial closure for Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) from the domestic banking system."

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    The new terminal will provide a greater experience to the passengers on arrival. Huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement, greenery inside the terminal, modern food court, state-of-the-art Meet and Greet gallery, ample parking space and many more. (Source: GMR)

    The new terminal will provide a greater experience to the passengers on arrival. Huge space between baggage belts for ease of movement, greenery inside the terminal, modern food court, state-of-the-art Meet and Greet gallery, ample parking space and many more. (Source: GMR)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on May 9 said it has raised $250 million through a senior secured three-year external commercial borrowing facility from a consortium of Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank. The facility has an option to raise additional $200 million.

    The firm said: "This issuance by AAHL marks the first milestone in its capital management plan. Earlier this week, Mumbai International Airport  Ltd (MIAL) placed $750 million private placement to Apollo, and $1.74 billion financial closure for Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) from the domestic banking system. With this, AAHL has tapped three different pools of capital totalling $2.74 billion. AAHL is now geared for the next phase of its capital management plan which includes tapping the public capital markets and further construction of facilities."

    AAHL is an integrated network consisting of eight airports located around city centres controlling 50 percent of top 10 domestic routes, 23 percent of the total Indian air traffic, and 30 percent of India’s air cargo. AAHL airports handle around 200 million consumers, including passengers and non-passengers.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Airports #airports #Business #Companies
    first published: May 9, 2022 10:09 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.