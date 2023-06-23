Accenture’s results suggest Indian IT’s Q1 will remain grim

Accenture's headcount also fell by 6k sequentially and is not expected to pick up, implying limited revenue visibility in the near term.

The Indian information technology sector’s gloom will continue in the near term amid a worsening demand outlook after Accenture’s results highlighted lower-than-expected small deals, with weakness in the communications, media and technology (CMT) vertical dragging growth. While its numbers for the three months ended May beat estimates and met its guidance, Accenture’s outlook for the next quarter and its commentary, analysts said, reflect a challenging demand environment. For the full year, Accenture slashed its guidance at the upper end for...