A look at L'Oreal India's first Indian chief Amit Jain's career

In a first, L'Oreal India has appointed an Indian as the new Managing Director of the company. Amit Jain takes over from Jean-Christophe Letellier, the current MD of L'Oreal India.

L'Oreal set up its Indian operations in 1991, and since then, the personal care company has been on a growth overdrive. Jain is currently the managing director for paint maker and chemicals company AkzoNobel’s north and west Europe region. Jain will commence his duties with L’Oreal India from August 1, the company announced.

As per a report by Business Standard, Jean-Christophe Letellier, the current MD of L'Oreal India, is currently based in Amsterdam. Letellier, who headed L'Oreal India’s operations for five years, is being promoted and given a larger role in the L'Oreal Groupe in Europe.

Jain, hailing from Delhi, began his career as a management trainee in the then ICI Limited – a Kolkata headquartered subsidiary of UK’s ICI Group. He has completed a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Faculty of Management Studies. He spent 11 years at Coca-Cola where he left as vice president for its north and east India region, before moving to Viacom, and then moving back to AkzoNobel as the MD in June 2009. Five years into the role, he was moved to the Netherlands to expand AkzoNobel’s decorative coating business in north and west Europe region.

“Amit’s rich global experience with a deep understanding of India, transformational leadership skills and inclusive personality will be an important asset in further developing L’Oréal’s business in India. His mission is to build on our rich talent base and global brands, to make L'Oreal India an engine for growth in Asia,” said Pierre-Yves Arzel, Vice President, South Asia Pacific Zone.

Jain will also look after L’Oreal’s businesses in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.