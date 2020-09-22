A French chef, a Rs 28,000 soup and garam masala

French chefs have the reputation of being sticklers for regional authenticity. But give Daniel Boulud a bit of garam masala, and his eyes will brighten.

The 65-year-old, who injected some optimism in the restaurant business and public mood by announcing a delivery service in the US and a new restaurant in New York, enjoys using Indian flavours in his food.

“I am a huge fan of Indian food and incorporate spices from India into my cooking whenever I can,” Boulud once said in an interview to New York Times.

“The flavours can be strong so they are best used in moderation, but they add pop when braising meats and making rubs for grilling.”

Quail with garam masala is one of his signature dishes. Another is the intriguingly named ‘Lamb Rekha’.

The Coronavirus has gobbled up many restaurants. But when you are a culinary industry like Boulud with a net worth of millions, you can still think of growing your business.

This month, Boulud signed up with a food delivery service in the US so people could order his dishes from home. Even if they have to sell their furniture after the meal. His bouillabaisse for four costs US $379 (approximately Rs 28,000).

Bouloud also announced a new place slated to open next year in New York, where restaurants are integral to the city’s identity. Eateries in New York are opening at 25 per cent of their capacity from September 30.

Boulud’s restaurant will be called ‘La Pavillon’, after an upscale French restaurant by the same name. The original was also launched during a tragedy, World War II.

“This name is significant for New York, and I’m a fan of the history,” Boulud told New York Times. “It’s good to bring back memories of the past.”