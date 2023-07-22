6 marketing mistakes that can be the undoing of an SME

One prevalent mistake among marketers is the failure to thoroughly understand their target customers. (Representative Image)

A few years ago, a popular clothing brand landed in a soup for an ad that was culturally insensitive. The ad depicted a foreign model posing in traditional Indian attire with the tagline, "Forgive us, we're Indian." Critics felt that it perpetuated stereotypes and offended cultural sentiments. The brand faced significant damage to its reputation and had to issue apologies.

A small restaurant in a metro started gaining popularity by word-of-mouth and positive online reviews. However, the restaurant neglected its social media presence, resulting in missed opportunities to engage with customers. This led to loss of many customers. The restaurant also failed to respond promptly to online complaints, leading to frustration and negative online sentiment.

A home appliance manufacturer launched a new product line targetting the urban middle-class segment without conducting thorough market research. The company assumed that its product features and pricing would drive sales. However, it overlooked the fact that the target consumers prioritised energy efficiency and affordability. The product line failed to meet these expectations, and flopped.

An Indian gaming startup launched a new game that was a huge success internationally. The game had cultural references and gameplay mechanics that were unfamiliar and irrelevant to Indian players. As a result, despite its global success, it failed to gain traction in India, where players were unable to connect with the game's content.

A beauty brand collaborated with popular social media influencers to promote their new product line. However, they neglected to vet the influencers adequately and evaluate their audience alignment. They ended up partnering with influencers who had a large number of followers but lacked engagement and credibility in the beauty industry.

These are examples of SMEs in India that failed because they ignored cultural sensitivities, neglected to do market research, and paid scant attention to social media rules, importance of localisation and influencer marketing selection.

Even with the best intentions, marketers often make mistakes that can hinder their marketing efforts and negatively impact their businesses, given their scarce resources. Here are some common mistakes that SME marketers make.

Inadequate understanding of target customers: One prevalent mistake among marketers is the failure to thoroughly understand their target customers. Without a clear understanding of customer needs, preferences and pain points, marketers waste scarce resources on ineffective marketing activities. For instance, if a marketing agency targets millennial customers but fails to comprehend their preferences for digital engagement, they might invest heavily in traditional print advertisements, missing out on more effective digital channels like social media platforms.

Inconsistent branding: Consistent branding is essential for any business to establish a strong and recognisable brand identity. Surprisingly, many marketers overlook this aspect, resulting in inconsistent messaging and visuals across different marketing channels. For example, if a small coffee shop uses a playful and vibrant logo on their storefront but employs a formal and serious tone on their website, it creates confusion and dilutes the brand's impact.

Neglecting content marketing: Content marketing is a cost-effective strategy that can drive significant results for SMEs. Unfortunately, marketers sometimes overlook its potential and prioritise other marketing tactics. For instance, a clothing boutique might invest heavily in paid advertising but fail to allocate resources to create valuable blog posts, fashion videos, or social media content that could engage their target audience and build brand loyalty.

Ignoring analytics and data: Effective marketing requires data-driven decision-making. Many SME marketers often neglect analytics, failing to track and analyse their marketing efforts adequately. Disregarding data will lead to missing out on valuable insights that could guide better strategy adjustments and opportunity. Consider this: If an online retailer fails to analyse customer purchase patterns and website metrics, he might miss opportunities to personalise offers or improve user experience, leading to customer dissatisfaction and missed sales.

Not setting clear marketing goals: Another cardinal mistake is setting vague or unrealistic marketing goals. Without specific objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs), marketers will struggle to evaluate the effectiveness of their efforts. For instance, a software SME might set a general goal to "increase brand awareness," but without defining metrics such as website traffic, social media engagement, or lead generation, it becomes challenging to measure progress and make data-informed decisions.

Ignoring social media engagement: Social media platforms offer valuable opportunities for SMEs to connect with their customers and build engagements. SME marketers occasionally neglect the power of such engagements. For example, a local restaurant may create social media profiles but fail to respond promptly to customer queries, comments, or reviews, missing out on the chance to build positive impressions and address any concerns or complaints effectively.