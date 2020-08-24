172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|3-point-analysis-how-gst-has-lowered-taxes-simplified-procedures-and-more-5750371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | How GST has lowered taxes, simplified procedures and more

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how GST helped lower the tax rate and how the simplified processed led to higher compliance

Moneycontrol News

In a series of tweets, on the first death anniversary of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, the finance ministry said the goods and services tax (GST) had reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax, helped increase compliance and doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 crore.

It said before GST, the combination of value-added tax (VAT), excise, sales tax and their cascading effect resulted in high standard rate of tax up to 31 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how GST helped lower the tax rate and how the simplified processed led to higher compliance.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Business #goods and service tax (GST) #India #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.