3 Point Analysis | How GST has lowered taxes, simplified procedures and more

In a series of tweets, on the first death anniversary of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, the finance ministry said the goods and services tax (GST) had reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax, helped increase compliance and doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 crore.

It said before GST, the combination of value-added tax (VAT), excise, sales tax and their cascading effect resulted in high standard rate of tax up to 31 percent.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out how GST helped lower the tax rate and how the simplified processed led to higher compliance.