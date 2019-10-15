3-Point Analysis | French firm Total SA picks 37.4% stake in Adani Gas

French petroleum refining company, Total S.A., has signed an agreement to acquire 37.4 percent stake in Adani Gas. The Rs 5,700-crore agreement is one of the largest foreign direct investment deals in the Indian city gas distribution sector.

Total, the second-largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) company in the world, said that it would look to develop the natural gas sector in India through the partnership with Adani Group.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the broad contours of the deal and what it means for Adani Group.