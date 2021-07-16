MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

153 ITC employees receive salaries more than Rs 1 crore in FY21

ITC Private Ltd. added almost 39 new employees that received a salary of more than a crore, taking the total of such employees to 153 in FY21.

Moneycontrol News
July 16, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Of the 153 ITC employees, the Fast Moving Goods Consumer Goods (FMCG) business of ITC, has 96 managers earning more than Rs one crore in FY21. [Representative image]

Of the 153 ITC employees, the Fast Moving Goods Consumer Goods (FMCG) business of ITC, has 96 managers earning more than Rs one crore in FY21. [Representative image]

ITC has 153 employees who received salaries more than Rs 1 crore per annum in FY21.

ITC Private Ltd. added almost 39 employees that received a salary of more than a crore, taking the total of such employees to 153 in the last financial year, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Of the 153 employees, the Fast Moving Goods Consumer Goods (FMCG) business of ITC, which accounts for 65 percent of ITC’s consumer income and over 90 percent of revenue in FY21, has 96 managers earning more than Rs one crore in the last financial year.

The salaries of top FMCG executives have witnessed a mixed trend this year. In comparison to the largest FMCG company in the country, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has 123 executives that received a salary of more than a crore in FY21 outstripping ITC, the report added.

Moreover, HUL has seen a marginal fall from 129 to 123 in FY21 even as HUL merged GSK Limited adding over 3,500 workers along with 21 executives receiving a salary of more than a crore per annum.

Close

Related stories

The pay package of ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri also saw a jump of 47 percent to Rs 11.47 crore to Rs 11.95 crore in the financial year 2021, the company reported in its annual report. In FY20, Puri was paid a total remuneration of Rs 7.83 crore by the company.

ITC had changed the remuneration structure of its key managerial structure in 2019 after its largest shareholder British American Tobacco turned down the proposal to issue stock options to top executives. Puri’s salary for FY20 only accounted for a few months of this change as it was approved by the board in September 2019. The effect of restructuring is reflected in his current salary.

HUL slashed the salary of its chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta by 21 percent to Rs 15.4 crore in FY21 from Rs 19.42 crore in FY20. Nestle managing director Suresh Narayanan’s remuneration climbed 6.3 percent to Rs 17.19 crore in the calendar year 2020 from Rs 16.17 crore in 2019. Nestle follows the January-December financial year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HUL #ITC #Sanjiv Puri
first published: Jul 16, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.