115 Air India properties sold, Rs 738 crore raised since 2015: Govt

Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on July 29 informed the Lok Sabha that the government has raised Rs 738 crore from the sale of its real estate assets of Air India since 2015.

The minister in a written response in the Lok Sabha said that from 2015 till July 12, the government has sold 115 properties owned by Air India.

The government had on July 8 held its latest round of auctions of Air India's properties where it was looking to sell the national carrier's properties including apartments and commercial space across major cities, in a bid to raise around Rs 270 crore.

The government in its latest round of auction had received a good response and several people have visited the sites and made phone enquiries, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Air India had, through an advertisement in national dailies on June 18, announced the e-auction of the properties – residential, commercial and plots – located across major cities as part of its asset monetisation plan amid the disinvestment process of the flag carrier.

The government in its latest auction had also reduced the offer price for Air India's properties by around 10 percent, a government official had told Moneycontrol.

Singh also told the Lok Sabha that Air India realises about Rs 100 crore per annum from lease rental income.

The central government is currently in the process of selling Air India, and financial bids for the carrier are likely to be received from qualified interested bidders by September 15.