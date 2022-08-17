English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    automobile

    Will Ola Electric succeed in becoming India’s Tesla?

    Ola Electric, which had revealed the concept images of its maiden electric car early this year, has now officially unveiled its prototype version at the Mission Electric 2022 event, held virtually. The unnamed e-car, which will be commercially available by the summer of 2024, will have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge. Ola also announced the launch of S1. The S1 was temporarily put on hold after a series of electronic issues forced Ola Electric to sell the more powerful S1 Pro version only. The highly publicised, much-hyped series of announcements point at an exciting future but leave much to the imagination. Watch the video to know the factors that remain unmentioned.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.