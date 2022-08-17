automobile Will Ola Electric succeed in becoming India’s Tesla? Ola Electric, which had revealed the concept images of its maiden electric car early this year, has now officially unveiled its prototype version at the Mission Electric 2022 event, held virtually. The unnamed e-car, which will be commercially available by the summer of 2024, will have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge. Ola also announced the launch of S1. The S1 was temporarily put on hold after a series of electronic issues forced Ola Electric to sell the more powerful S1 Pro version only. The highly publicised, much-hyped series of announcements point at an exciting future but leave much to the imagination. Watch the video to know the factors that remain unmentioned.