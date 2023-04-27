The Drive Report: MG Comet

MG Comet EV

Despite its diminutive proportions, the MG Comet has, like its namesake, served as a disruptive force, and is rapidly gaining momentum. What was meant to be positioned by MG Motors India as an alternative lifestyle vehicle has essentially been bracketed as India’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV), considering a price tag of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base version. The big question is: just what is the MG Comet all about?

With a footprint barely over 2 metres long, and a frame that is taller than wide, the three-door Comet is, undoubtedly, the most compact EV in the market. It gets a 17.2 kWh battery, (sourced from Tata Auto Comp, no less) paired to a single PMS motor that puts out 40.36 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. On paper then, it seems like a reasonably potent city runabout, with a total weight of 815 kg, which no doubt helps it achieve its claimed range of 230km.

On the inside

Light fabrics and a white and grey, and a two-spoke steering wheel greet you as soon as you step in. The cabin is an exercise in minimalism, with fabric seats and door pads serving as the only material highlights of an otherwise spartan interior. Another highlight, of course, are the two 10.25-inch screens which split duties between serving as multimedia and instrument cluster units.

The cabin is conspicuously low on buttons, with one prominent square button allowing you to toggle driving modes (Normal, Eco and Sport) and regen modes (the latter requiring a long-press). There’s no start button as such and all you’re required to do is to squeeze the brake for the car to turn on. After that, it’s about turning the central knob to “Drive” and rolling out.

India is no stranger to compact machines which utilised space particularly well, and the Comet is right up there with the likes of the Matiz and the 800. It is much roomier inside than you would think, even though ‘biggies’ seated upfront would clash elbows every now and then. MG’s proprietary OS is only available on the higher trims (which will cost more than Rs 7.89 lakh) but it does come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – something its direct rivals cannot boast of.

The shell and the interior space have been utilised in such a way that the tiny 12-inch tyres have been pushed as far out as possible, with the car having barely any overhangs and creating as much room inside as possible.

With the seats split 50:50, there is decent enough room for two average-sized adults at the back; certainly enough for a quick inner-city commute. There is, however, a catch. Seating at the rear comes at the cost of storage space. Only when you fold the rear seats, can you create room for shopping bags (although MG has been mindful to accommodate hooks for grocery bags, under the multimedia console upfront). It is also visibly low on storage pockets, with cup-holders having been integrated into the dashboard and no glove box in sight. All you get is a little cavity carved into the dash – above where the glove box should be – and that’s barely large enough to comfortably hold your phone.

How does the Comet drive?

Regardless of the driving mode you’re in, the Comet EV is never seen wanting in power, as far as light overtaking manoeuvres are concerned. In standard two-lane traffic, its proportions offer no real advantage, although it does feel remarkably compact and easy to weave past larger cars. The regen-modes work reasonably well, although when maxxed-out, the “Heavy” regen mode doesn’t quite have the same bite as the Tata Tiago EV, for bonafide single-pedal driving.

Then there’s the other big issue with the Comet. On its spindly 12-inch tyres, the Comet often feels unsettled at high speeds. Take a corner at anything over 15 kmph, and the Comet feels palpably top-heavy. Even when operating within the bounds of a tiny, milk-and-eggs runabout, cornering stability is a non-negotiable aspect of everyday driving. This aspect is magnified considerably, when you switch from a two-lane road to a three-lane expressway.

The minute the average speed on the road goes up, the Comet feels exposed and unequipped to take on wide roads with fast-flowing traffic. The compactness that’s an advantage on narrow, congested roads, becomes a disadvantage the second you switch to wider road, where straight-line stability and the ability to switch lanes rapidly, aren’t on par with other compact machines like the Alto 800 or the Tiago EV. This is particularly bothersome, given that EVs are inherently bottom-heavy and the battery weight at the bottom gives them a lower centre of gravity.

The ride quality is supple enough, but a slightly stiffer suspension and larger tyres would help immensely with both cornering and straight-line stability. A slightly compromised range shouldn’t be an impediment since the MG has designed the Comet for those not travelling more than 30-40km per day.

Verdict

A price tag of Rs 7.89 lakh certainly manages to grab headlines, making the Comet the most affordable EV in the market. But take a closer look and the cracks start to appear. For instance, this is what the base model will cost, which doesn’t get the infotainment features of the top-spec Comet, which will undoubtedly be more expensive.

Secondly, when viewed from a purely utilitarian lens, the Comet will always come up short when compared to other low-cost EVs, which offer far more space, a wider charging network and more stability during driving.

Taken in isolation, the Comet is a very compelling EV. It makes far more sense to drive something of its proportions than a large SUV, and if more people opted for compact forms of transport, the daily metropolitan commute would be far easier. In a post-COVID era, with a growing preference for private transport, the Comet makes a lot of sense. It’s zippy, reasonably powerful and unusual enough in its appearance to qualify as a novelty item. But away from cobbled European city roads, controlled traffic, away from anything other than inner-city roads, the Comet starts to show its limitations.

It makes sense then for MG Motors to position it as an alternative lifestyle vehicle. The Comet’s use case gets stronger the more number of cars you add to the garage. Does it make sense as your first car? No. Not if you want to use your car for anything more than a point-and-shoot, short-distance commute. A second car, then? Perhaps, but even there, more versatile options are available for a marginally higher amount. A third car, perhaps? If you’re part of the tiny fraction of households that can accommodate a third car, the Comet is an excellent option. It barely takes up any space, is the easiest thing to park, has a tiny turning radius and is incredibly easy to drive.