The Drive Report: Jeep Meridian

Realising that it couldn’t coast on the success of the Compass alone, Jeep was in dire need of yet another blockbuster sales success and so, set its sight on the burgeoning 7-seater SUV segment with what appeared, on paper, to be an elongated Compass. But take one look at the Jeep Meridian and it becomes apparent that it’s s lot more than a stretch-Compass.

To begin with, it doesn’t look ungainly or disproportionate in a manner that suggests they’ve slapped a larger tail onto the existing Compass. Jeep has taken pains to rework the whole body with an extended frame, new door panels and a longer wheelbase making it look closer to a Grand Cherokee than a Compass. So far, so good, then.

It’s spec sheet shows that it’s also longer than its arch rivals which bodes well for the more off-road-oriented Jeep, which generally goes for short overhangs in order to justify its off-reading credentials. Even in 4x2 trim, the Compass is a formidable off-reader, able to wade into territories that the Creta/Alcazar or even the XUV700 wouldn’t dare. Short overhangs make for easy entry and departure angles, and with most of the added length going to the Meridian’s wheelbase (2782mm). This leads to two primary questions - is the Meridian, with a wheelbase longer by 146mm than the Compass, just as adept an off-reader? And, perhaps more importantly, can it really accommodate seven passengers in relative comfort?

Inside story

Those familiar with the current-gen Compass’ reworked interiors won’t find much difference here. The Meridian’s interiors lie enhanced with a dual-tone Black and Tan leather interior. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen take up most of the real-estate here, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a highly useful and off-road friendly 360-degree camera.

While the car’s overall width remains unchanged, Jeep has attempted to buy a bit more room inside the cabin by making the door pockets a tad thinner. While this doesn’t help make the interiors as wholesomely large as the exteriors, there’s a bit more elbow room now, along with a higher seating position for the middle-row passengers. It’s the third-row passengers who end up getting the shorter end of the stick. They’d be perfectly fine if they were residents of Hobbiton, but full-sized humans will feel like the less popular members of the family/social group. Children should be alright. While its big on overall space, the cabin is low on storage capacity. And while features like a panoramic sunroof have been included, there are no ADAS features, which have sent customers thronging towards Mahindra dealerships.

Powertrain

The Meridian keeps things simple with only one powertrain that’s available in 4x2 and 4x4 configuration. With no petrol making it to the brochure, the Meridian gets the same 2.0-litre, Diesel engine as the Compass making the same levels of power, which is a tad disappointing. If Jeep had put-in half the effort it did in reworking the exterior, into cranking up the power levels, the Meridian’s performance would feel a bit more zestful. There are two transmission units – one a six-speed manual and another a 9-speed Auto, with the top-end 4x4 version getting the auto box only. Those who prefer their off-readers to be manual, are better off with a lower trim.

Should you buy it

The internationally-sold Jeep Patriot aside, there hasn’t been, in my book, a bad-looking Jeep. The clean-cut symmetry, trademark seven-slatte grille and even proportions of the Meridian give it a majestic look, unmatched even by more expensive SUV options. The Meridian makes less-sense as a seven-sweater, and more an LWB compass. Fold the rear seats and you have truly luxurious levels of space. Prop them back-up and you can only provide less than moderate comfort for two, hopefully small human beings hitching what is ideally, a short ride.

The Meridian’s a full-sized American SUV appeal is somewhat diminished by a not quite ideally calibrated powertrain. That and a few absent features are the only things working against what is otherwise a superbly comfortable, regal SUV with proper off-roading in its DNA. What really saves the day, however, is the Meridian’s highly absorbent suspension, with Jeep’s proprietary Frequency Rebound Damping gobbling up potholes with vigour. That and its effortless ability to conquer any terrain gives it a leg-up over, even the Fortuner. Sure, the Fortuner is built like a tank, but the Meridian is no slouch. And with its price (Rs 29.9 lakh - Rs 36.95 lakh, ex-showroom) undercutting the Fortuner’s – the Meridian might just have a fighting chance at upsetting the established SUV order.