The Drive Report: Audi Q8 e-tron is a fine-looking, plush, quiet EV

Audi India’s countrywide resurgence was only a matter of time. The company’s retail sales jumped 97 percent recently, with consumer sentiment buoyed by a booming stock market and a growing economy.

So it’s fitting that Audi, which introduced the first electric supercar to the country, updates its EV line-up with a refreshed version of its flagship electric SUV: the Q8 e-tron.

With the “e-tron” suffix now being applied to all its electric offerings, Audi decided to further distinguish its electric SUVs by prefixing them with the same “Q” letter found on its fuel-combustion SUVs. Therefore, much like the Q8 sits atop its range of its fuel-combustion SUVs, the Q8 e-tron is Audi’s flagship electric SUV.

Nomenclature isn’t the only thing that’s changed, though. Far from it. The new Q8 e-tron gets a refreshed look and, most importantly, an extended range. Available in SUV and Sportback forms, the new facelifted version has been optimised in various ways to take on its battery-powered compatriots.

So what does the Q8 e-tron bring to the table?

Style

This is a fine-looking machine. Unlike the ungainly BMW iX, the Audi Q8 e-tron follows the right aesthetic principles without being too bombastic or experimental.

In doing so, both the SUV and the Sportback manage to distinguish themselves with gorgeous proportions and exquisite detailing. Unlike the outgoing model, the new one gets a glossy black border around its hexagonal grille with larger, more prominent air dams flanking it.

The grille gets a new honeycomb treatment, instead of the slightly clinical lines it formerly carried. Foregrounding the grille is a new two-dimensional Audi logo. The alloy design has also changed, switching from an angular, industrial design to a new 20-inch five spoke look.

The rear bumper also gets a redesign with the Q8 e-tron branding gaining prominence and finding its way onto the tailgate and the B-pillar. Charging ports can now be found on either side of the front fenders, with a simple click, gently lowering the CCS Type 2 inlet cover.

In terms of visuals, that pretty much sums up the changes. The Q8 e-tron, both in SUV and Sportback form, remains identical and therefore, recognisable in overall profile. Its relatively low-riding stance separates it from the likes of the petrol Q8 considerably, by marking it out as an urban SUV rather than an outright off-roader.

In terms of the interiors, things remain the same, with Audi sticking to the “don’t fix what isn’t broken” philosophy. The cockpit is absolutely drenched in quality sauce – an edge that Audi undoubtedly has over its rivals.

Every corner, crevice and contour is fabulously finished, although the trio of screens prioritises form over function in a way. The slick, haptic response from the touchscreen buttons may not be preferable over tactile buttons to some, but they do give the cabin the sort of futuristic air that most cabins don’t have.

Between the 10.1-inch infotainment screen and the 8.6-inch screen below it, most functions of the car are taken care of. Audi’s virtual cockpit pops out of the instrument cluster. An ace up Audi’s sleeve, it doesn’t distract, doesn’t overwhelm and offers just the right amount of visual feedback while navigating any road.

In addition, you get ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera featuring a 3D model of the car.

There’s also a stellar 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, eight airbags, and Audi’s proprietary Park Assist package, a panoramic sunroof along with a whole bunch of accoutrements, not including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, that make the Q8 e-tron a pack-leading electric SUV.

Substance

The more extensive and effective change comes in the form of a redesigned battery. Out goes the 95 kWh battery and in comes a more densely packed 114 kWh battery with the overall WLTP range bumped-up to an impressive 600 km.

Audi managed to do this without increasing the dimensions of the battery, so it hasn’t eaten into any space created for any other component. Instead, the battery density has gone up by 20 percent.

The battery supports 170 kW of fast charging, although you’d be hard-pressed to find a DC charger providing such voltage. Still, Audi maintains that with a DC charger, the battery can be fast-charged from 10-80 percent in 30 minutes, while a home-fitted 22 kW charger can provide a full charge in six hours.

Driving the Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8

Although it is based on the existing MLB platform, designed for fuel-consuming cars, the Q8 e-tron somehow manages its weight better than its predecessor. In the past, hard braking would bring the crushing reality of its sheer momentum all the way to the front, highlighting the limits of a chassis that isn’t born-electric.

Audi Q8

But the Q8 e-tron is far more poised. This becomes even more apparent when the Q8 is slotted into “Dynamic” mode. Audi has worked on the steering settings for the Q8 e-tron, so it feels a bit more well-weighted now.

It’s a minor change and not as talked about as the increase in range, but it does allow this 2.5 tonne machine to feel a lot lighter around the bends, while giving the steering a bit more feedback.

Audi Q8

Thanks to Quattro AWD (it does have a dual motor set-up, after all) and its low centre of gravity, the Q8 feels resoundingly planted. And with air suspension, switching to off-road mode allows the ride height to increase by 76 millimetres, and the Q8 e-tron manages to go over rough, bumpy surfaces with ease.

Audi Q8

The Q8 e-tron is here to simply whet consumer appetite for what is to come.

The VW Group’s famed, born-electric MEB platform has gained considerable traction in the international markets and is being touted as a Tesla killer of sorts.

Audi Q8

Future models from Audi’s electric range, such as the Q4 e-tron will showcase just how good a born-electric EV can be. Until then, it’s down to the Q8 e-tron to demonstrate Audi’s ability to make a plush, quiet EV.

Because even regenerative braking isn’t strong enough to prompt single-pedal driving yet, with Audi not wanting an combustion-vehicle driver to completely recalibrate driving inputs when switching to an EV. And that tells you what the Q8 e-tron is all about.

Audi Q8

It’s a bridging device. It has the opulence and solidity of a traditional SUV, while offering the practicality and bragging rights of a new-age EV.