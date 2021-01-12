MARKET NEWS

Tesla in talks with five state governments to start operations in India

The governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have had talks with the company.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Tesla in talks with five Indian state governments.

The electrical vehicle (EV) manufacturing giant, Tesla is in talks with five Indian state governments to commence operations in India, as per reports. Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that they are looking to begin operations in India, the company is looking at setting up manufacturing, research and development (R&D) centres in the country.

According to reports, Tesla is also in the process of conducting a location search for setting up their operations and has hired a global consulting firm for the same. The governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have had talks with the company who are also considering local partnerships for sourcing, reported CNBC-TV 18.

According to CNBC-TV18, the Karnataka Government has proposed multiple location options, Tumkur being one, to Tesla for setting up their manufacturing.

On December 28, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had also confirmed that the company will enter the Indian market in early 2021. It will enter India with the Model 3 Sedan, expectedly priced at around Rs 60 Lakh.

The vehicle is fully electric and is powered by a 60kw hour lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 500 km. In a span of only 3.1 seconds, the Sedan speeds up from 0 to 60mph and has a top speed of around 250 km.
TAGS: #electric vehicle (EV) #Elon Musk #Tesla automobiles #Tesla CEO #Tesla Enters India
first published: Jan 12, 2021 05:40 pm

