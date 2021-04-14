English
Tata Motors global wholesales rise 43% in January-March quarter

PTI
April 14, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, increased 43 per cent to 3,30,125 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The global wholesales of the company's commercial vehicles and Daewoo range jumped 55 per cent to 1,09,428 units during the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as compared with fourth quarter of FY2020, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors to build vehicle scrapyards in Mumbai, Howrah, Hyderabad and Karnal 

Similarly, the company reported a 39 per cent rise in its global passenger vehicle sales at 2,20,697 units in the fourth quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019-20, it added.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were at 1,36,461 units in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 1,04,647 vehicles, Tata Motors said.

 
first published: Apr 14, 2021 10:46 pm

