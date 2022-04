April 29, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveiled its unveiled its all-new Avinya concept on April 29. The concept will be the first car from Tata Motors to be based on a dedicated EV platform.

It promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology. Tata Motors insists that software is key to differentiation in the future.

The wholly-owned EV subsidiary of