Eyeing Avinya: Tata Motors first car based on a dedicated EV platform

Tata Motors unveiled its Avinya concept on April 29, which will be the first car from the firm to be based on a dedicated EV platform. It promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology. (Image: Tata Motors)

The Avinya Concept is a giant stride towards the next generation of EVs by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM). It is an expression of the company’s vision of a pure EV based on its GEN 3 architecture. (Source: Tata Motors)

During the Avinya Concept launch event, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement.” (Source: Tata Motors)

Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name AVINYA stands for ‘Innovation’. The AVINYA Concept introduces a new typology of mobility that liberates enormous roominess and comfort, not restricted by traditional segmentation. It comes packed with new age technology, software and artificial intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquility during transit. (Source: Tata Motors)

The AVINYA Concept enhances the overall sense of space and natural light for the functional-console-inspired steering wheel. (Source: Tata Motors)