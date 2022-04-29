English
    Eyeing Avinya: Tata Motors first car based on a dedicated EV platform

    Tata Motors unveiled its Avinya concept on April 29 which promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    Tata Motors unveiled its all-new Avinya concept on April 29. The concept will be the first car from Tata Motors to be based on a dedicated EV platform. It promises greater structural safety, driver assists, water and dustproofing technology. (Image: Tata Motors)
    The Avinya Concept is a giant stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM). It is an expression of the Company’s vision of a Pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. (Source: Tata Motors)
    During the Avinya Concept launch event, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said, “While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement.” (Source: Tata Motors)
    Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name AVINYA stands for ‘Innovation’. The AVINYA Concept introduces a new typology of mobility that liberates enormous roominess and comfort, not restricted by traditional segmentation. It comes packed with new age technology, software and artificial intelligence that work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquility during transit. (Source: Tata Motors)
    The AVINYA Concept is an uncompromising vision for electric mobility. The concept enhances the overall sense of space and natural light to the functional console inspired steering wheel, the voice activated systems for a deeper interface for all its passengers, and many more. (Source: Tata Motors)
    With this, TPEM is all set to unleash a new breed of EVs that will redefine the automobile space. This path breaking EV will be introduced to the market by 2025. (Source: Tata Motors)
    Tags: #Auto #automobile #cars #electric cars #electric vehicles #Slideshow #Tata Motors
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 02:56 pm
